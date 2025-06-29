MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. MRC Global traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 519618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.58 and a beta of 1.61.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

