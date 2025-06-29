Music Stocks To Research – June 27th

Amazon.com, Apple, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Spotify Technology are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize music content, including record labels, streaming services, concert promoters and music-equipment manufacturers. By investing in music stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the industry’s various revenue streams—such as streaming royalties, concert ticket sales and licensing fees. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $218.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,041,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,945,027. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day moving average of $209.02.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.57. The stock had a trading volume of 28,158,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,288,329. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.81. 6,324,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,913,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.37. 5,168,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078,805. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $779.09. 756,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $661.04 and a 200 day moving average of $581.19. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $786.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.68.

