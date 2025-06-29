Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – June 27th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, NVE, Nano Dimension, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves researching, developing or commercializing products and processes at the atomic or molecular scale. These firms operate across sectors such as electronics, medicine and advanced materials, leveraging nanoscale engineering to create novel devices, drug delivery systems or functional materials. Investors in nanotechnology stocks seek exposure to the field’s high-growth potential, though they should be mindful of the sector’s long development timelines and technical uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.14. 286,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,765. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.55. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $222.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,161. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $241.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ:NVEC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 105,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,929. NVE has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

