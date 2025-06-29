NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 990,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 925,195 shares.The stock last traded at $51.87 and had previously closed at $51.71.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Get NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.6282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $7.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.