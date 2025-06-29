NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $460,160,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading cut their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

