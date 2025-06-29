NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $197.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $162.79 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $168.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

