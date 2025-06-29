NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $8,000,010.66 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $8,000,010.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,781,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,102,455.64. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60.

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 73.1% during the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,728,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 41,458,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,232,000 after buying an additional 3,682,525 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 169,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

