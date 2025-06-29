NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,525,328.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

