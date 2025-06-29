NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NVR by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NVR by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR stock opened at $7,395.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,165.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,476.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

