Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,967 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Frontdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 121.05% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

