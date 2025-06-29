Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

