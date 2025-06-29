Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of POR opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

