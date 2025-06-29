Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,400 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.