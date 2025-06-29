Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.0%

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

