Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $1,022,338.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,568.12. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $697,407.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,999.52. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 706,454 shares of company stock worth $35,220,112. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIMS opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

