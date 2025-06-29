Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.13, but opened at $28.10. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 914,810 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 4.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

