Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,026,526.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.40, for a total value of $4,026,526.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,026,549.40. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $4,035,889.70.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total value of $4,366,933.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total transaction of $4,950,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,560 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.35, for a total transaction of $4,543,236.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $256.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 241.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

