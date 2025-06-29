Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

