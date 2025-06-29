Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

