Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBEU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9,500.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBEU opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $68.69.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.