Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $235.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

