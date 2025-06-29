Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.76% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 604,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance

SPFF stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

About Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

