Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

