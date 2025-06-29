Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,955 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

