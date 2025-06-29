Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $204.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

