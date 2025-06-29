Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

