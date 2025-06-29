Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $520.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $532.59.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

