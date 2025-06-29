Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,991,738.90. This trade represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8%

APH opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.