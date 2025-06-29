Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $228.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

