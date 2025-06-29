Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,987,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

