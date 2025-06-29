Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

