Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,698. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $305.20 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $326.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.