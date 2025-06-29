Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,693.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,711.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,274.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,954.74.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

