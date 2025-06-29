Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

