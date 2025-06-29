Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE FI opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

