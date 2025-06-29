Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zoom Communications by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $186,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,353.57. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,885,843 in the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

