Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $840,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 115.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

