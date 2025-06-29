Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of USB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.50. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.