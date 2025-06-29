Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $864,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

