Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $85.85.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

