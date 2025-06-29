Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,250,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $68.50 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $145.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

