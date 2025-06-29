Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after acquiring an additional 609,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $400.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.66 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

