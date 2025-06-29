Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $13,132,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $9,840,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.35. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.