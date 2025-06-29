Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
GPIX opened at $49.67 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $725.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
