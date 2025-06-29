Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5,023.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SAP stock opened at $301.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.95 and its 200 day moving average is $275.73. The company has a market capitalization of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

