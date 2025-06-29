Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 5,023.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
SAP Stock Up 1.9%
SAP stock opened at $301.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $311.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.95 and its 200 day moving average is $275.73. The company has a market capitalization of $370.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32.
SAP Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP
SAP Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.