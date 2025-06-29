Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra Research lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.30.

Equinix Trading Up 5.3%

EQIX opened at $785.11 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $867.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $880.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.