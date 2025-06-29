Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.57 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,869,305. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock valued at $936,607 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

