Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Autodesk stock opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.03 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.57 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.