Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,449 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 66.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 234,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

