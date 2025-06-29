Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 20.8%

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

