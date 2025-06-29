Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBJP opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.